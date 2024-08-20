Corner of Webb and Main Streets through the Years

The Boyden Legion erected an Honor Roll to honor the men who were fighting for our country. (Photo/ Diamond Jubilee 1889-1964) After the Honor Roll was taken down, the Co-op Gas Station was built. This is the picture of the Co-op Station in 1958. (Photo/Boyden Iowa’s Quasquicentennial 125 Years of Memories) Co-op Station in 1978…