Christmas Grainery: Bringing Christmas into customers’ homes

MAKING WREATHS AT THE CHRISTMAS GRAINERYPictured are customers of Debbie and Greg Alexander’s The Christmas Grainery displaying wreaths made at the acreage east of Boyden. The Christmas Grainery has been open since 2018 and offers fresh cut Christmas trees, wreath-making and various local, hand-made products from many Boyden-area residents. (Photo/Submitted by Kristi Stiemsma) Shane D….