Celebrate National 4-H Week Oct. 6-12

Local 4-H members are gaining life skills to become ‘Beyond Ready’PRIMGHAR – The anticipation is building for this year’s National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will celebrate everything 4-H. Northwest Iowa will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences 4-H offers and…
