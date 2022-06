Cattle market is topic of panel discussion

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer FEENSTRA SPEAKS TO CATTLE PRODUCERSIowa’s 4th District Representative Randy Feenstra presents at the Cherokee event “Cattle Market Roundup” hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley Tuesday, May 31. The event invited cattle producers from Sioux, Cherokee, Plymouth, O’Brien and other surrounding counties to discuss the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act….