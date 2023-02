Building with Legos, building friendships at Boyden Public Library

ENJOYING A TIME OF LEGO CREATIONPictured are several students making Lego creations at the Boyden Public Library Wednesday, Feb. 15. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Youth enjoyed a time of building friendships and making Lego creations during Lego Club at the Boyden Public Library Wednesday Feb. 15. The event was well attended,…