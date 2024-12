Boyden’s Christmas in the Mountains

Citizens State Bank/Boyden Insurance won the Festival of Trees with their “Let It Snow” entry. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Edwin and Alex pose for a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. (Photo/Julie Bosma) There were nine entries in the Chili Bash. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Boyden’s community Christmas celebration, “Christmas in the Mountains,” had…