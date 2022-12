Boyden Library hosts Mrs. Claus

MRS. CLAUS HELPS OUTRight: Mrs. Claus is seen here helping out a child in the creation of a paper gingerbread man at the Boyden Public Library Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mrs. Claus will return to the Boyden Library Dec. 20 from 3:30-4:45 p.m. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Wednesday, Dec. 7,…