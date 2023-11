Boyden-Hull theater troup to perform ‘Cinderella’ musical Nov. 9 and 10

MUSIC TO FILL THE BOYDEN-HULL AUDITORIUMPictured (Left to Right): Sophie Moeller, Aubree Boender, Rhia Van Beek and Alexis Van Voorst are shown during a dress rehearsal for the “Cinderella” musical to be performed at Boyden-Hull Junior/Senior High School at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull theater…