Boyden-Hull students gain insight from Veterans Day Program

REFLECTING ON SERVICE TO THIS NATIONPictured is Boyden-Hull Principal Dan Pottebaum leading a Veterans Day panel discussion with Boyden-Hull alumni and veterans Austin Rozeboom, Austin Roemeling and Lucas Schoeberl and school resource officer and veteran Waylon Pollema Friday, Nov. 10. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writers Students at Boyden-Hull Junior/Senior High School had the opportunity…