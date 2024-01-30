The Boyden-Hull Cheer Clinic was held Tuesday, Jan. 23, with 48 elementary students participating. Forty-eight Boyden-Hull elementary students took part in a cheer clinic Tuesday, Jan. 23. Students were able to spend time with eight Boyden-Hull basketball and wrestling cheerleaders and learned two cheers, as well as the school song. Students performed at the half-time of…
Latest News
- Blood: A way for you to make a difference in your community
- ‘No Body Like Jimmy’
- Brunsting gives presentation on Perkins
- Western Christian hosts cheer camp
- Boyden-Hull cheer clinic
- Craig’s County Comments
- Arlan Egdorf
- How is Jesus like a river of living water in your life? (John 7:37-39)
- From Handy Grocery to Hull Food Center
- What to do in the immediate aftermath of a car accident