Boyden-Hull cheer clinic

The Boyden-Hull Cheer Clinic was held Tuesday, Jan. 23, with 48 elementary students participating. Forty-eight Boyden-Hull elementary students took part in a cheer clinic Tuesday, Jan. 23. Students were able to spend time with eight Boyden-Hull basketball and wrestling cheerleaders and learned two cheers, as well as the school song. Students performed at the half-time of…