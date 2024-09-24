Boyden-Hull celebrates Homecoming Week

Sep 24, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Shane D. Johnson | Editor The hallways of Boyden-Hull High School are bustling with homecoming pride as the week of Sept. 23-27 is homecoming week. Monday, Sept. 23 was celebrated as pajama day. Tuesday saw students dress up in their best neon attire. Wednesday will be celebrated as beach day. Thursday will see students dress…

