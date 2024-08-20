Hull Jaycees and Wildrose Jaycees

The Hull Scouting program, which includes Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, received some recreational equipment from the Hull Jaycees in 1985. Behind the canoe in the photo are Darren Stueven, Mike Bryson, Jaycees President Larry Van Ginkel, Scout leader Wes Overman and John Barr. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) In July 1986 the children from kindergarten…