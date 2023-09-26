Blast from the past

Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School in 2023 (Photo/Julie Bosma) Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School Julie Bosma – Editorial Assistant • On June 18, 1973 the Protestant Reformed School Society was formed.• Six acres of land was purchased in August 1974.• Henry Hoksbergen, Floyd Jansma, Tim Kooima and Peter Roy Westra were on the building committee…
