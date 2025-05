Award winning Boyden-Hull vocal student set to perform in Outstanding Performance showcase

Sophie Moeller says her mother, Cindy, “is one of my biggest inspirations and I’m very lucky to have her.” (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor “My favorite part about performing is expressing the musicality of a piece.” – Sophie Moellen Excited might just be slightly underrated when it comes to describing how thrilled Boyden High School…