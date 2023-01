Annual Christmas tree decorating contest brings Christmas joy

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer BOYDEN-HULL ELEMENTARY CHRISTMAS TREEBoyden-Hull fourth-grade students, sponsored by Siouxland Machine, The Kelly Group, Demco, Agropur and Pizza Ranch, designed ornaments to adorn their unique trees at the Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove State Park.¬† The trees were decorated for the annual Christmas tree decorating contest held in…