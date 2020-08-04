American Legion organizes school supply donation drive

By | Posted August 4th, 2020 |

American Legion organizes school supply donation drive Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As a new school year is set to…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Friedrichsen and Draayer call it a career

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Head softball coach Sara Friedrichsen and assistant coach Rebecca Draayer step down from B-H/RV softball after a run to state...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    The Sweetest Season

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  As summer starts to wind down, a little sweetness remains as sweet corn begins to...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Keeping the dialog open on social media safety

    July 28th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Keeping children safe on social media is a common goal among parents and becomes more...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Census workers may soon knock on the door

    July 28th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The U.S. Census Bureau is urging all residents who have not completed their 2020 Census...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hot summer night calls for cool cars, treats and music

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It may not have the been the annual Summerfest residents of Hull and area communities...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Backyard Bible study brings neighborhood together

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer When the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled Vacation Bible School, church activities and Bible study programs throughout...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    First to answer the call now considered first responders

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For the past 52 years, 9-1-1 operators in Iowa have been classified as “secretaries.” But...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Summerversity program offered to ease transition back to school

    July 14th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It’s been said that the gift of knowledge is one that can never be taken...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    On the menu

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a passion for cooking and a dream of owning their own business, Jamie and...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Volunteers from area communities build more than a house

    July 7th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Mullinix | Staff Writer A new home being constructed in Doon will provide a beautiful home to the future...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Consider summer hazards of driving

    Sioux County Sheriff’s deputy asking drivers to slow down Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Tall corn and construction zones contribute […]

    Ruth De Vries

    80 San Jose, California July 23, 2020 Ruth De Vries, 80, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her home […]

    Five Trinity Christian players named all-conference

    WAR EAGLE ALL-CONFERENCE BASEBALL Tigers highlighted by first-team selections Dawson Vis and Trey Cleveringa Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Five […]