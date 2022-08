Alissa’s Flower Farm and Designs hosts floral night out

FLORAL CREATIVITYAn opportunity to learn the basics of floral design was hosted by Alissa’s Flower Farm and Designs on Wednesday, August 17. (Photo/Shane Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Alissa’s Flower Farm and Designs hosted an educational and relaxing floral class and flower-picking night. Entitled “You Pick Flower Night” and…