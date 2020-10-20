A fall blast of Winter

By | Posted 16 hours ago |

Measurable snow, then cold before fall briefly returns Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor As trees continued to drop leaves in…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Plan to ‘fix, fight and secure’ a better future for Iowa

    16 hours ago
    by

    J.D. Scholten says grandma’s influence help set campaign goals Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Voters in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Remembering veterans with ‘Wreaths Across America’

    17 hours ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A Hull woman is hoping to find a new way to honor the sacrifices service...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Debunking some myths surrounding daylight saving time

    17 hours ago
    by

    Debunking some myths surrounding daylight saving time Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Love it or loathe it, daylight saving time...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Write-in candidate challenging incumbent sheriff

    17 hours ago
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Sioux County’s incumbent Republican sheriff, Dan Altena, ran unopposed in the June primary election and...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Spirit Week with a purpose

    17 hours ago
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Students at Hull Christian School will celebrate Spirit Week Oct. 26-30. A week full of...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Tips to kick the caffeine habit

    17 hours ago
    by

    OCTOBER IS CAFFEINE ADDICTION RECOVERY MONTH More than a pick-me-up, caffeine can carry adverse side effects Jennifer Kor | Staff...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Polling and ballot information for Nov. 3 general election

    17 hours ago
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Voters in Boyden and Hull who did not cast an absentee ballot ahead of the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Offering relaxation and relieving stress

    October 20th, 2020
    by

    Hair on Hickory adds massage therapist Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Driven by a love for helping others and a...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Increase in anxiety, depression seen as pandemic continues

    October 20th, 2020
    by

    A CHANGE IN MENTAL HEALTH Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the COVID-19 pandemic far from over, staff at Creative...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Election preparation in full force

    October 20th, 2020
    by

    Important dates and reminders to consider Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As the days inch closer to the 2020 general...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Wolfpack boys claim district crown

    WESTERN CHRISTIAN CROSS-COUNTRY Western Christian girls end season in eighth place at Class 2A state-qualifying meet in Orange City Nathan […]

    Nine Wolfpack named to all-conference list

    LAKES ALL-CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL Western Christian highlighted by first-team and unanimous selections Vis, Van Dyken and Winterfeld with Moss also a […]

    Three earn individual class 3A state cross-country berths

    BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY CROSS-COUNTRY Kyler Bomgaars, Marco Lopez and Dayton Brunsting to represent Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at state cross-country meet in Fort […]