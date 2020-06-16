Splish and splash at last

POOL’S OPEN FOR SUMMER The Hull City Swimming Pool was fully open for patrons Friday, June 12 after previously being…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
  • The Show Did Go On

    June 16th, 2020
    Dance studio adapts to online class format and virtual recital Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In the dance world, the...

    Taking a look back and ahead

    June 16th, 2020
    TAG student creates video on history, future of Boyden-Hull schools Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Each student in the Talented And...

    Decades of American Legion service of great importance

    June 16th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On Sunday, June 14, the U.S. Army recognized 245 years of defending and protecting America. ...

    Live show-and-tell supports local programs

    June 16th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, donations are greatly needed at the Hull Food Pantry and...

    More Than Relaxation

    June 9th, 2020
    Massage therapist joins Hair on Hickory June De Wit | Staff Writer Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While celebrating birthdays...

  • Showing community support a different way

    June 9th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer After seeking the advice of multiple agencies and organizations, and following recommendations set by Iowa...

    Nearly 50 percent of registered voters in Sioux County vote in primary

    June 9th, 2020
    U.S. Representative race garners most attention Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Hull native Randy Feenstra defeated longtime Republican incumbent Steve...

    Commemorating love of the sport

    June 2nd, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Shortly before 90-year-old Harry Klay of Hull passed away May 11, he had completed a...

    Hole-in-one for golf cart sales

    June 2nd, 2020
    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Jeff Ver Hoef, owner of The Station in Hull, has been in the business of...

    ‘Imagine Your Story’ with summer reading programs

    June 2nd, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Staff at Boyden and Hull libraries are ramping up for the summer reading program. The...

  • What’s Happening

    Donald Aardema

    88 Doon, Iowa May 31, 2020 Donald R. Aardema, 88, of Doon, Iowa, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Rock […]

    Nettie Woelber

    94 George, Iowa June 4, 2020 Netty A. Woelber, 94, of George, Iowa, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Good […]

    Iowa corn farmers thank essential healthcare workers

    From one essential worker to another, Iowa corn farmers provided a meal as a token of their appreciation to front-line […]