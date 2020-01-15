Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors Happy New Year! It’s hard to believe I’m starting my…
sioux county board of supervisors report for week of jan. 6
June De Wit | Staff Writer Trinity Christian High School embarked on a new adventure, J-Term, Jan. 6 and 7....
Carmen Vande Stroet | Writer On Jan. 1, there was a new business in Hull. Actually it was the same...
June De Wit | Staff Writer Lyle Van Ravenswaay, the Western Christian instrumental music director, is taking donations for the...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Last week, Hull American Legion members voted to begin discussions with Farmers Mutual Insurance Association...
June De Wit | Staff Writer Gerry Holtrop, a local advocate for Partners for Patriots spoke at the Boyden Community...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A new national month is on the calendar for the first time in January 2020....
Hunter Den Besten will be at the Hull Public Library Monday, Jan. 20, at 3:45 p.m. to demonstrate the sport...
Iowa’s Democratic Party Caucus is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3. All registered Democrats are encouraged to attend. Doors open at...
June De Wit | Staff Writer About a year ago, my brother, Cal Van Der Zwaag, invited me on a...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Many people have a collection of magnets accumulating on their refrigerator doors without even giving...