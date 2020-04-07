Sewing to save

By | Posted April 7th, 2020 |

ENGAGING BY SEWING Volunteers from throughout the area have been busy sewing fabric face masks for Avera’s Faith and Community…

  • Western Christian FFA finds safe way to connect

    April 7th, 2020
    June De Wit | Staff Writer Western Christian High School FFA members were excited for the annual “Drive Your Tractor...

    June 2 primary election ballot set

    April 7th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Three seats on the Sioux County board of supervisors are up for reelection in 2020...

    Health Partners reminds Sioux County to help stop the spread

    April 7th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor With more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sioux County last week, Community Health Partners of...

    RIDES ceases public transportation service

    April 7th, 2020
    RIDES Regional Transit Authority has ceased providing general public transportation in each of its nine-county service areas as of April...

    Resources available for Iowa small businesses

    April 7th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor A number of resources are available to Iowa businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa...

  • Proclamation extends school, business closures

    April 7th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor On Thursday, April 2, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the state public...

    Construction continues in Hull

    April 7th, 2020
    The threat of the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has not slowed construction work throughout the community. Work continues...

    Spring activities now stalled until April 30

    April 7th, 2020
    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union announced...

    When you’re on your own, we are there with you.

    March 31st, 2020
    As the United States faces the worst public health crisis in a generation, we want you to know we are...

    Homeschooling during the coronavirus crisis

    March 31st, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The dining room table at Cal and Jan Klarenbeek’s house south of Hull has been...

  • What’s Happening

    Don’t make sacrifices on cyber security working at home

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Many businesses are shifting employees from the office to working at home in continued efforts […]

    Hull Food Pantry offers drive-up service

    Gerrit Klarenbeek

    80 Rock Valley, Iowa March 28, 2020 Gerrit Klarenbeek, 80, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at […]