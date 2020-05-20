Recognition of a different sort

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The 2020 senior class from Boyden-Hull High School took to the streets of Hull Friday,…

  • Brightening days, spreading cheer

    May 20th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Walking down the streets of Hull, residents may notice brightly-colored rocks hidden in flower beds,...

    Honoring the fallen

    May 20th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On the last Monday in May every year, America celebrates Memorial Day. The day is...

    Reopening up the state, business by business

    May 20th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Businesses are beginning to open up again after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened restrictions with...

    A parade of a different nature

    May 20th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Residents of Aspen Heights Assisted Living enjoyed time outdoors Friday, May 15 while watching a...

    Boyden-Hull senior music award recipients recognized

    May 20th, 2020
    Each year, the Boyden-Hull High School music department gives out special music awards to graduating seniors during a concert near...

  • New face on Hull City Council

    May 20th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull City Council has elected a new member to replace the open seat vacated...

    Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for the week of May 11

    May 20th, 2020
    Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Board of Supervisors’ Meeting The Sioux County Board of Supervisors met for a regular meeting...

    Iowa Legislature to resume paused 2020 session June 3

    May 20th, 2020
    Kathie Obradovich | Iowa Capital Dispatch The Iowa Legislature will resume its interrupted 2020 session June 3, Republican legislative leaders...

    One for the memory books

    May 14th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A once-in-a-lifetime golden birthday celebration in the midst of a global pandemic may seem impossible,...

    Spring in bloom despite social distancing

    May 14th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For 16 years, Zandstra Family Greenhouse has served its customers in Hull and surrounding areas...

  • What’s Happening

    Harold Klay

    90 Hull, Iowa May 11, 2020 Harold Klay, 90, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Sioux […]

    Passing the time in creative ways

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To help combat boredom, staff members at Aspen Heights Assisted Living are getting creative in […]

    Spring flowers spread cheer

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To help spread spring cheer, Hull Christian School sold flowers from Oostenink Gardens as a […]