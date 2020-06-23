Hull recreation program awarded grant through Minnesota Twins organization Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With summer sports put into motion…
New gear helps kids get in the game
Hull recreation program awarded grant through Minnesota Twins organization Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With summer sports put into motion…
50-yard lawn mowing challenge offers free lawn mowing to those in need Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To believe there...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor It probably could’ve never been imagined that the class of 2020 would close out its...
Boyden family’s pet, Ramona, allowed to stay Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In 2013, Alex and Deryck Hoogendoorn of Boyden...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The first full day of summer brought a Father’s Day...
Additional therapists providing services at Hull Medical Clinic Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer From pediatrics to geriatrics, physical therapy can...
Dance studio adapts to online class format and virtual recital Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In the dance world, the...
TAG student creates video on history, future of Boyden-Hull schools Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Each student in the Talented And...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With temperatures in the high 80s Friday, June 12, the timing of Iowa Gov. Kim...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On Sunday, June 14, the U.S. Army recognized 245 years of defending and protecting America. ...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, donations are greatly needed at the Hull Food Pantry and...