Historical Museum honored with ribbon cutting

By | Posted February 4th, 2020 |

Ribbon Cutting COMMEMORATES GRAND OPENING EVENT A ribbon cutting Wednesday, Jan. 29, celebrated the grand opening of the Hull Historical…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Agropur requests permit for expansion

    February 4th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Hull’s board of adjustment met last week to approve a variance request submitted by Agropur....

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Red Out for heart awareness

    February 4th, 2020
    by

    Carmen Vande Stroet | Staff Writer It was a full gym Friday, Jan. 31 as the Boyden Hull Comets faced...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Rep. Wheeler welcomes Western Christian FFA

    February 4th, 2020
    by

    ...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    NCC employees recognized with longevity awards

    February 4th, 2020
    by

    A number of Northwest Iowa Community College employees, including several local people, were recently recognized for their years of service...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for the week of Jan. 27

    February 4th, 2020
    by

    Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors On Monday, Jan. 27, Jerry, Al, John and myself attended...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Forgotten heirloom window resurfaces

    February 4th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Sometimes things are forgotten about until they show up again unexpectedly. This happened when...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Hull’s outstanding citizens to be honored

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The Hull Chamber of Commerce annual Outstanding Citizens Awards luncheon will be Monday, Feb. 10,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New gym to ease growing pains

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Students at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School received good news recently when it was announced...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Blood donation need increases during winter months

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer During the winter months, blood donations often drop due to busy schedules, holiday breaks,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Kraai retires after 27 years

    January 29th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer A retirement open house for Paul Kraai was at Hull Co-op Association’s main office...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register
  • [Advertisement.]

  • What’s Happening

    Henrietta Boeve

    90 Hills, Minnesota January 24, 2020 Henrietta Boeve,  90, of Hills, Minnesota, died  Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Tuff Memorial Home in […]

    Arta Schoep

    84 Sioux Center, Iowa January 26, 2020 Arta Schoep,  84, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Good […]

    Comets break game open in second half

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Boyden-Hull 18-15-26-19  78 Central Lyon      17-16-5-9  47 ROCK RAPIDS-After a tough first half […]