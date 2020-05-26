ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Darlene Woelber was treated to a surprise anniversary party at The Foreign Candy Company, recognizing her 35 years…
Familiar face reaches employment milestone
ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Darlene Woelber was treated to a surprise anniversary party at The Foreign Candy Company, recognizing her 35 years…
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer What started out as a need for more college credits has led a Hull resident...
Four residents of Boyden earn $250 scholarships, pandemic changes presentation Nathan Broek | Sports Editor The Boyden Community Club announced...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Hard work and determination paid off for five children in Hull as they transformed a...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The clouds broke and the sun was shining while staff at Hull Christian School hosted...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Walking down the streets of Hull, residents may notice brightly-colored rocks hidden in flower beds,...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On the last Monday in May every year, America celebrates Memorial Day. The day is...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Businesses are beginning to open up again after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds loosened restrictions with...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Residents of Aspen Heights Assisted Living enjoyed time outdoors Friday, May 15 while watching a...
Each year, the Boyden-Hull High School music department gives out special music awards to graduating seniors during a concert near...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull City Council has elected a new member to replace the open seat vacated...