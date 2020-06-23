Trinity Christian High School graduate Zachary Maassen grins big while showing off his signed diploma following commencement exercises Wednesday, June…
Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies COVID style
Trinity Christian High School graduate Zachary Maassen grins big while showing off his signed diploma following commencement exercises Wednesday, June…
50-yard lawn mowing challenge offers free lawn mowing to those in need Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To believe there...
Boyden family’s pet, Ramona, allowed to stay Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In 2013, Alex and Deryck Hoogendoorn of Boyden...
Hull recreation program awarded grant through Minnesota Twins organization Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With summer sports put into motion...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The first full day of summer brought a Father’s Day...
Additional therapists providing services at Hull Medical Clinic Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer From pediatrics to geriatrics, physical therapy can...
Dance studio adapts to online class format and virtual recital Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In the dance world, the...
TAG student creates video on history, future of Boyden-Hull schools Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Each student in the Talented And...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With temperatures in the high 80s Friday, June 12, the timing of Iowa Gov. Kim...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On Sunday, June 14, the U.S. Army recognized 245 years of defending and protecting America. ...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, donations are greatly needed at the Hull Food Pantry and...