City councils discuss vicious dogs

By | Posted June 23rd, 2020 |

NO WALK IN THE PARK A rescued pit bull mix breed dog named Ramona was the center of discussion at…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • A cut above

    June 23rd, 2020
    by

    50-yard lawn mowing challenge offers free lawn mowing to those in need Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To believe there...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies COVID style

    June 23rd, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor It probably could’ve never been imagined that the class of 2020 would close out its...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New gear helps kids get in the game

    June 23rd, 2020
    by

    Hull recreation program awarded grant through Minnesota Twins organization Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With summer sports put into motion...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    The Show Did Go On

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    Dance studio adapts to online class format and virtual recital Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In the dance world, the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Taking a look back and ahead

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    TAG student creates video on history, future of Boyden-Hull schools Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Each student in the Talented And...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Splish and splash at last

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With temperatures in the high 80s Friday, June 12, the timing of Iowa Gov. Kim...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Decades of American Legion service of great importance

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On Sunday, June 14, the U.S. Army recognized 245 years of defending and protecting America. ...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    More Than Relaxation

    June 9th, 2020
    by

    Massage therapist joins Hair on Hickory June De Wit | Staff Writer Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While celebrating birthdays...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Showing community support a different way

    June 9th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer After seeking the advice of multiple agencies and organizations, and following recommendations set by Iowa...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Nearly 50 percent of registered voters in Sioux County vote in primary

    June 9th, 2020
    by

    U.S. Representative race garners most attention Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Hull native Randy Feenstra defeated longtime Republican incumbent Steve...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Fierce winds cause forfeiture of Father’s Day festivities

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The first full day of summer brought a Father’s Day […]

    Improving quality of life through physical therapy

    Additional therapists providing services at Hull Medical Clinic Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer From pediatrics to geriatrics, physical therapy can […]

    Nancy VanBruggen

    71 Sheldon, Iowa June 15, 2020 Nancy VanBruggen, 71, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sanford […]