Bid for Hull street project approved

By | Posted March 3rd, 2020 |

Street Improvement planned This map shows the Hull streets that will receive a new overlay this summer. Jeanne Visser |…

  • Woodworking with patriotic theme

    March 3rd, 2020
    June De Wit | Staff Writer Fiddling around in his garage with old tools from his dad got Jim Keizer...

    Time to move your clock ahead!

    March 3rd, 2020
    June De Wit | Staff Writer Spring is just around the corner and over the last few days, signs of...

    Game day

    March 3rd, 2020
    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The gymnasium at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School was turned into a game arcade last...

    Game time at Kids’ Club

    March 3rd, 2020
    Feenstra files nomination petitions for Congressional seat

    March 3rd, 2020
    Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra, a conservative challenger to Congressman Steve King, officially filed his nomination petitions Wednesday, Feb. 26...

  • Kids enjoy activities at tot time in Hull

    March 3rd, 2020
    Tot Time, brought to Hull by Backyard Bounce and the Hull Chamber of Commerce, was held in Hull at the...

    Western Christian dance team night

    March 3rd, 2020
    Kindergarten through second grade students, along with members of the Western Christian High School dance team, are pictured performing at...

    Jeff Taylor files state senate seat paperwork

    March 3rd, 2020
    Earlier this week, Jeff Taylor of Sioux Center submitted paperwork to the Iowa Secretary of State in order to file...

    Demco employees support Partners for Patriots

    March 3rd, 2020
    Boyden-Hull students compete at individual district speech contest

    March 3rd, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor More than 20 Boyden-Hull High School individual speech acts earned a I rating at the...

  • What’s Happening

    Roger Koele

    59 Sioux Center, Iowa February 24, 2020 Roger Koele, 59, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at his […]

    John Vander Werff

    83 Sanborn, Iowa February 1, 2020 John E. Vander Werff, 83, of Sanborn, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.  […]

    Mary Van Meeteren

    92 Sheldon, Iowa February 25, 2020 Mary Ann Van Meeteren, 92, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, […]