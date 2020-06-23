A cut above

By | Posted June 23rd, 2020 |

MAKING A DIFFERENCE ONE LAWN AT A TIME As part of a 50-yard challenge, Kellen Van Schepen of Hull is…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies COVID style

    June 23rd, 2020
    by

    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor It probably could’ve never been imagined that the class of 2020 would close out its...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    City councils discuss vicious dogs

    June 23rd, 2020
    by

    Boyden family’s pet, Ramona, allowed to stay  Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In 2013, Alex and Deryck Hoogendoorn of Boyden...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New gear helps kids get in the game

    June 23rd, 2020
    by

    Hull recreation program awarded grant through Minnesota Twins organization Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With summer sports put into motion...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Fierce winds cause forfeiture of Father’s Day festivities

    June 23rd, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The first full day of summer brought a Father’s Day...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Improving quality of life through physical therapy

    June 23rd, 2020
    by

    Additional therapists providing services at Hull Medical Clinic Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer From pediatrics to geriatrics, physical therapy can...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • The Show Did Go On

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    Dance studio adapts to online class format and virtual recital Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In the dance world, the...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Taking a look back and ahead

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    TAG student creates video on history, future of Boyden-Hull schools Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Each student in the Talented And...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Splish and splash at last

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With temperatures in the high 80s Friday, June 12, the timing of Iowa Gov. Kim...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Decades of American Legion service of great importance

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer On Sunday, June 14, the U.S. Army recognized 245 years of defending and protecting America. ...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Live show-and-tell supports local programs

    June 16th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, donations are greatly needed at the Hull Food Pantry and...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Nancy VanBruggen

    71 Sheldon, Iowa June 15, 2020 Nancy VanBruggen, 71, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Sanford […]

    Helen Dammann

    91 Sheldon, Iowa June 17, 2020 Helen Dammann, 91, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sanford […]

    2020 season kicks off with a 5-1 defeat

    WESTERN CHRISTIAN BASEBALL Wolfpack bats come up short in a non-conference game with Sioux City East Black Raiders Nathan Broek […]