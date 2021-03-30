Youth Art Month Displaying new skills

Posted March 30th, 2021

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer March is Youth Art Month, a time to promote art education around the country. Western…

  • Bigger than basketball

    March 30th, 2021
    Western Christian boys’ basketball program gives back Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Preparing for a basketball state championship run took...

    Breaking ground on next Habitat home

    March 30th, 2021
    ‘Sponsor a Stud’ donations still being accepted Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In January, Siouxland Habitat for Humanity announced plans...

    Math bee offers challenging opportunity

    March 30th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Solving math problems isn’t for everyone, but for those who enjoy it, the thrill of...

    Dedicated to success

    March 23rd, 2021
    Boyden-Hull boys’ basketball JV and varsity assistant coach Jeff Meyn retires from coaching after over 40 years Nathan Broek |...

    A star-spangled singing honor

    March 23rd, 2021
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor For one group of senior vocal musicians at Boyden-Hull High School, performing the National Anthem...

  • Need for blood donations continue as convalescent plasma collection ceases

    March 23rd, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Blood donations are a critical part of healthcare at any time, but a global pandemic...

    Simple Rewards:

    March 16th, 2021
    Couple recounts their time as foster parents Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The journey of finding a forever home for...

    The best in the bracket

    February 23rd, 2021
    Western Christian grappler Tristan Mulder puts his name in the history books Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor When Western Christian...

    Combining books and fun

    February 23rd, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Public Library is working on bringing stories to life in a whole new...

    Continuing a history of auto repair

    February 23rd, 2021
    Renovations planned for Scott’s Auto Repair building Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer One of the oldest buildings in Hull will...

  • What’s Happening

    Drive-a-tractor-to-school day at Western

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Tractors of all sizes gathered at Western Christian High School Thursday, March 25 as 18 […]

    Western Christian individual speech sets school record for all-state nominations

    Boyden-Hull and Trinity Christian also represented at all-state  Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor It was a different speech season for […]

    John Van Sloten

    86 Rock Valley, Iowa March 24, 2021 John M. Van Sloten, 86, of Rock Valley, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, March […]