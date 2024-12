Winterfest through the Years

City Administrator Randy Feenstra helped put up Christmas lights on Main Street in November 2003. The Christmas lights added to the festive atmosphere during Hull’s first annual WinterFest Saturday, Dec. 6. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Christiana Westra and Jessica Wheeler, Hull Chamber director, (left to right) organized the 2024 WinterFest. Jessica took care of the…