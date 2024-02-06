Kids talk about god Corey Kinsolving | Columnist “Nothing is as frustrating as arguing with someone who knows what he’s talking about,” wrote Sam Ewing.The religious leaders of Jesus’ time constantly tried to trap Jesus with trick questions. They must have come away frustrated every time they talked with Jesus.Jesus came from the presence of…
- Why do people argue over who Jesus is? (John 7:40-53)