Western Christian represented well at state speech in Fort Dodge

WESTERN CHRISTIAN HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH TEAM PERFORMS WELL AT STATEPictured are the competitors of Western Christian High School who performed at the state individual speech contest Saturday, March 11, in Fort Dodge. (Left To Right): Adelle Wolfswinkel, Olivia Hofland, Allison Wielenga, Kyra Visser, Macy Westra and Kryn Vander Berg. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer…