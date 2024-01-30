Western Christian’s Cheer Camp was held Thursday, Jan. 25. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Cheer Camp was held at Western Christian Thursday, Jan. 25. Thirty-one students in kindergarten through fourth grade participated. The kindergarteners through second graders were taught two cheers by Kyra Visser, Jessica Wielenga and Hannah Altena. The cheerleaders teaching the third and fourth graders were…
Latest News
- Blood: A way for you to make a difference in your community
- ‘No Body Like Jimmy’
- Brunsting gives presentation on Perkins
- Western Christian hosts cheer camp
- Boyden-Hull cheer clinic
- Craig’s County Comments
- Arlan Egdorf
- How is Jesus like a river of living water in your life? (John 7:37-39)
- From Handy Grocery to Hull Food Center
- What to do in the immediate aftermath of a car accident