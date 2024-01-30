Western Christian hosts cheer camp

Western Christian’s Cheer Camp was held Thursday, Jan. 25. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Cheer Camp was held at Western Christian Thursday, Jan. 25. Thirty-one students in kindergarten through fourth grade participated. The kindergarteners through second graders were taught two cheers by Kyra Visser, Jessica Wielenga and Hannah Altena. The cheerleaders teaching the third and fourth graders were…