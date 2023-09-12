Western Christian High School Homecoming set for week of Sept. 18

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 2023 HOMECOMING CLASS REPRESENTATIVESPictured are the 2023 Class Representatives for Western Christian High School’s homecoming. (Back row, from left) Caleb Douma, Taeten Kollis, Braden Baccam, Miles Baccam, Aidan Ouwinga, JD Petitt, (Front row, from left) Emery Blankespoor, Summer Vis, Apiyo Harberts, Breya Van Kley, Maile VandeHoef and Aidyn Schemper. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson…
