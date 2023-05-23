Western Christian graduation celebrated Tuesday, May 16

Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Seniors at Western Christian High School enjoyed their graduation Tuesday, May 16. The 73 graduates enjoyed their graduation ceremony in Western Christian’s gymnasium with family, friends and community members celebrating alongside the students.The Western Christian Class of 2023 colors are maroon and white with the class flower being a…
