Western Christian FFA brings home two gold medals

TAKING HOME GOLDPictured are Abby Fedders, Ashley Fedders, Meagan Mulder, Shelby Alons, Sophia Pausma, and Ari Van Grootheest who recently competed in milk and dairy quality judging in Manchester, IA. Split into two teams, those pictured took home two gold medals on Saturday, Sept. 16. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Saturday, Sept. 16,…