Western Christian Dance Camp

Western Christian hosted its dance camp Tuesday, Jan. 30. (RIGHT) Grades three through five danced to “I’m Still Standing.” Western Christian’s dance team was joined by 94 girls in kindergarten through fifth grade Tuesday, Jan. 30. The students learned a dance taught by high school dance team members and enjoyed pizza together. They performed during…
