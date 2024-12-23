Western Christian Christmas concert

The women’s chorus sang “Cantate Domino,” “Sing We Now of Christmas” and “Jingle Allll the Ways” at Western Christian’s Christmas Concert Monday, Dec. 16. The string orchestra played several Christmas favorites at the Christmas concert Monday, Dec. 16. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Western Christian presented its Christmas concert in the B.J. Haan Auditorium Monday,…
