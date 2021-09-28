HONORING VETERANS The Western Christian High School band, led by Lyle Van Ravenswaay, performed during the Sept. 18 Midwest Honor…
Western Christian band welcomes Midwest Honor Flight veterans
Moss family recognized for environmental leadership Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Moss family of Hull was recently recognized...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 21, marked the grand opening of Hull Co-op’s new...
Key changes take effect ahead of November election Shane D. Johnson|Staff Writer Voters planning to participate in the Nov. 2...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull Community School District felt the impacts of a storm that blew through...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer As part of the annual Rally Day Sale challenge supporting Hull Christian School, faculty...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull High School marching band competed in the Sept. 25 Tri-State Band Festival...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society Tombstone Tour will recognize six prominent citizens from Hull’s history. ...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer An informational meeting led by representatives of the Iowa Utilities Board, Iowa Attorney General’s...
Officials celebrate milestone of Lewis and Clark Regional Water System Hull and Sioux Center officials joined engineers, contractors, pipe suppliers...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer A fixture of the Hull community, the Hull Food Center, is set to close...