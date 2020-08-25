Water quality among the highest in the nation

By | Posted August 25th, 2020 |

AUGUST IS NATIONAL WATER QUALITY MONTH Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer August is water quality month, and staff at Lyon…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • How the Garden Grows

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    Tiedeman garden produces bountiful crop using a secret recipe Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With a lot of love and...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Expansion includes three new structures

    August 25th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As most summer projects come to an end, Hull Cooperative Elevator is continuing work on...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Making the call

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Hull residents Tim Brunsting and Mike Broek have been umpires for the Iowa High School...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Healthcare workers need more masks

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As supplies of cloth masks begin running low, Sioux Center Health is once again asking...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Chamber members meet to discuss future promotions

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Area Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly meeting, Monday, Aug....

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Safe start to a new year at Western Christian

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The first day of school at Western Christian High School will be Monday, Aug. 24,...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    New youth coordinator joins Sioux County Extension staff

    August 20th, 2020
    by

    Iowa State University (ISU) Extension and Outreach welcomes Jenna Keene as new Sioux County Youth Coordinator. Keene started in her...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Kids run the show at Hull Farmers’ Market

    August 11th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The children of Hull took to the street Tuesday, Aug. 4, outside of Bargain Alley...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Friedrichsen and Draayer call it a career

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Head softball coach Sara Friedrichsen and assistant coach Rebecca Draayer step down from B-H/RV softball after a run to state...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    The Sweetest Season

    August 4th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  As summer starts to wind down, a little sweetness remains as sweet corn begins to...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Former Wolfpack nominated for Emil S. Liston Award

    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Former Western Christian basketball standout, Erika Feenstra, has been nominated for the Emil S. Liston […]

    Dorothy Rons

    94 Mesa, Arizona August 10, 2020 Dorothy E. Rons, 94, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away Aug. 10, 2020. Private services […]

    Garrett Roetman

    74 Hull, Iowa August 8, 2020 Garrett “Gary” Roetman, 74, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at […]