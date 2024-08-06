U.S. Small Business Administration offering low-interest loans to Iowa businesses and residents

Isaac Yeager | Staff Writer The U.S. Small Business Administration (a federal agency that provides support to small businesses) put out a press release Thursday, July 25 to inform people of low-interest disaster loans available to businesses and residents of Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Emmet, Lyon, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties, as well as…