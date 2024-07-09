The two most vivid remembrances of flooding I have in my lifetime are from 2014 and from this year 2024. In 2014 I had family members who were forced to stay overnight elsewhere as the floodwaters rose. Thankfully they were eventually able to return home.In 2024, I see and saw a community of families and…
Latest News
- Hull native competes in Olympic trials
- Boyden-Hull School becomes beacon of hope
- Marlys Nettinga honored for 25 years at Berghorst and Son
- Stoneware presentation at SummerFest
- Two Types of Flooding
- Have fun in the garden, become a master gardener
- Iowa Utilities Board is now Iowa Utilities Commission
- Ronald Egdorf
- Norman Moret
- Boyden Blast – Main Street in 1922