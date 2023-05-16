Trinity Christian spring band and vocal program

May 16, 2023

The combined choir, led by Laura Kuiper, concluded the Trinity Christian spring concert May 8. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Trinity Christian High School students performed the spring concert Monday, May 8. The program began with a piano prelude by graduating senior, Marissa Westra.The band played “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss” followed…

