TRINITY CHRISTIAN STATE SPEECH SATURDAY, MARCH 11Jayda Van Egdom (left) and Ty Brummel (right) pose for a photo with their Trinity Christian speech coach Rochelle Bloemendaal (center) Saturday, March 11, at the state speech competition in Fort Dodge. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Saturday, March 11, Trinity Christian High School students Jayda Van…
Latest News
- Hull community welcomes Ukrainian family to town
- Bringing the music
- Simulating emergency scenarios, showcasing career options
- Love Inc. continues to help community thrive
- Jennie Den Besten
- Western Christian represented well at state speech in Fort Dodge
- Trinity Christian High School represented well at state speech
- Boyden-Hull High School speech team performs well at state
- From First CRC Parsonage to Family Bowl to Bargain Alley
- Former Boyden-Hull coach inducted into hall of fame