Trick or treating at Pleasant Acres

Colton got some candy from his Grandpa Duane Vermulm. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Aislynn stopped at Jerry Velgersdyk’s for some candy. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Pleasant Acres was busy on Halloween night with trick-or-treaters coming and going. Twenty-three of the residents had buckets of candy ready for the children. Residents loved the visits from…