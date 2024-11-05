Trick or treating at Pleasant Acres

Nov 5, 2024 | Community, Home, News

Colton got some candy from his Grandpa Duane Vermulm. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Aislynn stopped at Jerry Velgersdyk’s for some candy. (Photo/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Pleasant Acres was busy on Halloween night with trick-or-treaters coming and going. Twenty-three of the residents had buckets of candy ready for the children. Residents loved the visits from…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here