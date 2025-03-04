Traffic stop turns deadly for Hull man

Vicente Manzo Hernandez and Star Kohn. Kohn says that Hernandez motivated her to do better. (Photo/Submitted) Sunni Battin | Editor Two Sioux City police officers are on administrative leave pending an investigation after a routine traffic stop resulted in the death of Vicente Manzo Hernandez, 30, of Hull on Feb. 22.According to Star Kohn, girlfriend…
Latest News
