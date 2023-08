Third annual Hull Historical Society Tombstone Tour slated for Sept. 30

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer The Hull Historical Society will be hosting the third annual Tombstone Tour at Hope Cemetery Sept. 30. This year’s theme will be centered around presenters’ family members throughout Hull’s decades. Those who will be featured will be John Kiers, Dora Vander Schaaf, Teunis Brunsting, Henry Huibregtse, Minnie DeGroot and Andrew…