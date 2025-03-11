Tales Around Town goes to Boyden Co-op

The children gather for a picture after receiving a bag of goodies from Jodi Prostrollo. The children watch the grain probe on the computer screen. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Seventeen preschoolers met at Boyden Co-op Feb. 27 for the monthly “Tales Around Town” hosted by Boyden Library. Shari Fedders read “Corn” by Hope Aicher and “My Family’s Corn Farm” by…
- March 11, 2025