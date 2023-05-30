Solving the mystery one clue at a time

CANVASING THE SCENEJunior and senior class students of Boyden-Hull’s forensic science class had the opportunity to take part in a simulated crime-scene investigation Monday, May 20. The event was the culmination of an entire semester of course work, instructed by Kent Zevenbergen. School resource officer Waylon Pollema was instrumental in setting up the crime-scene scenario…